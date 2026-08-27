Williams went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Twins.

Williams clubbed a triple off the center-field wall to plate two runs as part of a four-run sixth inning for the Athletics. Coupled with a double in the eighth frame, Wednesday marked his first game with multiple extra-base hits since July 19 and his third such effort of the season. Across 161 plate appearances, the 27-year-old is slashing .268/.304/.416 with two homers, 12 RBI and 18 runs. Williams has factored into the shortstop equation with Jacob Wilson (shoulder) out for the year, though Donovan Walton and Darrel Hernaiz have also seen plenty of reps at the position.