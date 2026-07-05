Athletics' Alika Williams: Heading to bench Sunday

Williams is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Williams will move to the bench for the series finale after he had started at shortstop in the Athletics' last nine games while going 9-for-32 (.281 average) with a home run and a 1:12 BB:K. The Athletics will go with Joshua Kuroda-Grauer at shortstop after the 23-year-old has opened his time in the big leagues by going 8-for-18 with an RBI and three runs through his first five games. Williams is regarded as the better defender of the two, but Kuroda-Grauer brings more offensive upside to the table and could emerge as the preferred option at shortstop until Jacob Wilson (thumb) is ready to return from the injured list.