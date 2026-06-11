Athletics' Alika Williams: Hits first career homer

Williams went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Brewers.

Williams was playing in his 99th major-league Wednesday and finally clubbed his first homer, a sixth-inning blast off Brandon Sproat. Since he was traded from the Pirates on May 16, Williams has appeared in 16 games, batting .212 with a .599 OPS, four RBI, four runs scored, two doubles and no stolen bases over 35 plate appearances. He's part of a three-man battle for two spots in the lineup on the left side of the infield right now -- Williams has started six of the last eight games at shortstop but could cede some time to Max Muncy, who was activated from the injured list Monday after recovering from a broken hand. Zack Gelof's usage at third base is likely to impact Muncy's playing time, which could trickle down to Williams depending on who's got the hot bat.