Athletics' Darell Hernaiz: Leaves yard Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernaiz went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a walk and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.
Hernaiz left the yard for the second time in six games since being called up from Triple-A Las Vegas to take the Jacob Wilson's (forearm) spot at shortstop. Hernaiz has now recorded a hit in five of six games and has not struck out over 22 at-bats. Hernaiz should continue to get a lot of at-bats with Wilson's timeline to return still unclear.
