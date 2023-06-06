Tarnok (shoulder) is slated to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.
The right-hander continues to inch closer to a potential rehab assignment, with Tuesday's scheduled session coming in the wake of a live batting practice Saturday. Tarnok also got through a simulated game last Tuesday, so he may be deemed ready to jump into game action if the bullpen session goes well.
