The Athletics reassigned Hartlieb to minor-league camp Monday.

Hartlieb had been attending big-league camp as a non-roster invitee, but any hope he had of being part of the Athletics' Opening Day bullpen ended after he allowed eight runs (seven earned) over 2.1 innings across four Cactus League appearances. The 32-year-old is likely to serve as organizational relief depth at the Triple-A level throughout the 2026 season.