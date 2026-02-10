Athletics' Grant Holman: Designated for assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Athletics designated Holman (finger) for assignment Tuesday.
Holman and Mitch Spence will both lose their places on the 40-man roster to make room for new signees Scott Barlow and Aaron Civale. Holman posted a 5.09 ERA and 1.52 WHIP over 23 innings with the A's in 2025 before suffering a season-ending finger injury in June. It's unclear where he stands in his recovery, but he now seems likely to open the new season in the minor leagues.
