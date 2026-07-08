Athletics' Henry Bolte: Goes deep in loss

Bolte went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Tigers. He was also hit by a pitch.

Bolte got the Athletics within one run early with a 411-foot blast off Tarik Skubal in the third inning. The rookie is off to a nice start in July, hitting safely in four of five games with two multi-hit efforts and four runs scored during that span. Overall, he's slashing .292/.373/.385 with three homers, 15 RBI, 18 runs scored and 11 steals across his first 186 major-league plate appearances.