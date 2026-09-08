Bolte went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, three walks, three stolen bases and three runs scored in Monday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays.

Bolte is batting .346 (9-for-26) with three homers and five steals over seven games in September. The rookie outfielder had appeared to hit a wall in July, but he's gotten back on track and maintained a starting role late in the year. Overall, he's batting .275 with a .753 OPS, nine homers, 19 steals, 32 RBI, 46 runs scored, 13 doubles and one triple over 102 contests.