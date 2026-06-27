Athletics' Henry Bolte: Logs 10th steal

Bolte went 1-for-4 with two RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 9-3 win over the Angels.

Bolte has shown more confidence on the basepaths lately, going 5-for-6 on steal attempts over his last 10 games. He's batting .294 (10-for-34) in that span. The rookie outfielder has hit leadoff in three straight games, all against right-handed pitchers, since Zack Gelof (hand) exited the lineup. Bolte is now batting .317 with an .814 OPS, 10 steals, two home runs, 12 RBI, 14 runs scored and six doubles over his first 40 major-league contests.