Athletics' Kyle McCann: Goes to Oakland
The A's have selected McCann with the No. 134 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
McCann has the potential to develop into a three-true-outcomes catcher, but he could also end up at first base or designated hitter long term. The Georgia Tech product was among the Division 1 leaders in home runs (23) as a junior, while logging a 75:62 K:BB in 61 games. His arm is good enough for him to stick behind the dish, but the rest of his defensive skills leave much to be desired. Perhaps the lefty-hitting/righty-throwing McCann could be a part-time catcher who also starts at other positions. However, the questions surrounding his defense, combined with his propensity to strike out, make him a fairly uninteresting fantasy prospect, even when factoring in his plus power.
