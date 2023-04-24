Medina will be recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas by the Athletics and is expected to start Wednesday's game against the Angels, Hector Gomez of Z101Digital.com reports.

Medina was acquired by the Athletics in August in the deal that sent Frankie Montas to the Yankees. The right-hander has posted a 3.86 ERA in 9.1 innings for the Aviators with an 11:8 K:BB with a 1.39 WHIP over three appearances. If things go well he'll have a chance to make more starts for Oakland in 2023, but he may not be stretched out to qualify for a victory chance come Wednesday.