Urias is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Urias will take a seat for the third time in four games and appears to have moved into a utility infield role in the wake of Jacob Wilson's recent return from the injured list. With Wilson taking back control of an everyday role at shortstop, the Athletics seem to be prioritizing Darell Hernaiz and Brett Harris over Urias at second and third base, respectively.