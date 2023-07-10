The Athletics have selected Naylor with the 39th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

The third Naylor brother to enter pro ball, Myles is the lone righty hitter of the trio, and he will also end up somewhere on the dirt. Josh Naylor was known for his raw power entering the draft, while Bo Naylor was known for his pure hitting ability, yet in pro ball, Josh has been more of a contact hitter than expected and Bo has more raw power than anticipated. Myles projects to be a blend of the two, offering above-average raw power with a 45- to 50-grade hit tool. The youngest Naylor played shortstop in high school, but he isn't a great athlete and should end up at the hot corner, where he will still need to work on his conditioning to stick.