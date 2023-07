The Athletics have selected Dettmer with the 139th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Dettmer suffered through a disappointing junior season with Texas A&M but still manages to land in the fifth round because of the flashes of upside he's displayed in the past. The right-hander has the build of a starter and has peaked in the upper-90s at his best, but the A's will have some work to do to coax the best out of Dettmer.