Bido allowed four runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five over three innings in a no-decision versus the Tigers on Tuesday.

Bido had posted a 3.18 ERA over 17 innings as a reliever since his July 10 call-up from Triple-A Las Vegas. He didn't fare as well as a starter, giving up a grand slam to Riley Greene in the third inning, though the Athletics were able to quickly reclaim the lead in their half of the frame. Bido threw 44 of 66 pitches for strikes in this outing. For the season, he's at a 5.66 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 54:27 K:BB through 68.1 innings over 20 appearances (10 starts). He's projected to make his next start at St. Louis and could stick in the rotation as the Athletics navigate the absences of Jack Perkins (shoulder), Jacob Lopez (elbow) and Luis Severino (oblique).