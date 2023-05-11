Noda went 1-for-2 with a double and two walks in a loss to the Yankees on Wednesday.

Noda's busy offensive day was an extension of a season-long trend, as he now carries an elite .429 on-base percentage across 119 plate appearances. The 27-year-old's two-bagger was also his 12th extra-base hit among 22 total knocks, which has helped him to an .885 OPS despite a middling .244 average.