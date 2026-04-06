Barlow allowed four runs on two hits and two walks without recording an out in Sunday's 12-10 win over the Astros.

With the Athletics leading 9-5 headed into the eighth inning, Barlow was brought on to protect the lead but allowed a solo homer to Jake Meyers, walked Joey Loperfido and Nick Allen and served up an RBI double to Jose Altuve before Barlow was yanked in favor of Mark Leiter. Leiter wasn't all that much better, walking Yordan Alvarez before allowing a two-run single to Cam Smith two batters later. Leiter was charged with the blown save, but most of the damage was charged to Barlow. Thought to be in the mix for saves with the Athletics, Barlow has an ugly 9.82 ERA and 1:3 K:BB through his first 3.2 innings this season.