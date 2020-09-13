site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: athletics-sean-murphy-heads-to-bench-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Heads to bench Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Murphy is not in Sunday's lineup against the Rangers.
Murphy is heating up at the dish, batting .400 with three home runs in 20 at-bats this month. Jonah Heim will start behind the dish and hit eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read