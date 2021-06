Murphy went 2-for-2 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in Monday's 8-5 win over the Angels. He was also hit by a pitch twice.

Murphy gave Oakland the lead with his two-run shot off Dylan Bundy in the second inning. The 26-year-old catcher was 2-for-20 since his last homer on June 4. He's up to 20 extra-base hits, 34 RBI and a .723 OPS through 208 plate appearances.