Murphy (knee) was added to the active roster at Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old has been out since tearing his meniscus in early May, but Murphy is now back and will presumably take over behind the plate for the Aviators against El Paso on Thursday. He will look to build on the strong .324/.402/.459 line he posted in 19 games with Las Vegas before going down with the injury. If he does that, Murphy, arguably a top-12 catching prospect in all of baseball, could get first big-league callup in September.