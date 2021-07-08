site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Takes seat Thursday
Murphy isn't starting Thursday's game against Houston.
Murphy will get a chance to reset after he went 0-for-8 with four strikeouts across the last two games. Aramis Garcia will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
