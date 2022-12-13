Pozo signed with Oakland as a non-roster invitee Tuesday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN reports.
Pozo hit .284/.312/.378 as a rookie in 2021 but did not return to the majors in 2022. Pozo's profile is in some ways a less extreme version of fellow Venezuelan backstop Willians Astudillo, as he's difficult to strike out but doesn't do all that much else either at or behind the plate. He rode a 12.0 percent strikeout rate to a .320/.352/.474 slash line across 65 games for Triple-A Round Rock last season, though the inflated offensive environment meant that was only good enough for a 104 wRC+.