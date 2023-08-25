Gelof went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run against the White Sox in an 8-5 win Thursday.

Gelof's seventh-inning two-run shot was a big one, as it broke what had been a 5-5 tie. It was the rookie's 10th long ball in just his 35th major-league game -- no other player in Athletics history has achieved that feat, per the team's PR department. Gelof has added 24 runs, 11 doubles, 19 RBI, eight thefts and a .294/.360/.610 slash line while providing considerable excitement for what has otherwise been a dismal season in Oakland.