Gelof went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in the Athletics' Cactus League loss to the Padres on Thursday.

It was Gelof's second straight game with a solo shot and third extra-base hit overall in five exhibitions to date. Last season's rookie standout -- he posted a .267 average and .841 OPS with 35 extra-base hits across 69 games -- is now naturally penciled in as the starting second baseman heading into the 2024 season.