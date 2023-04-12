Kirk went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Tigers.
After the catcher got the Blue Jays on the board in the second inning with an RBI single, Kirk jumped all over a Mason Englert offering in the eighth inning and drove it down the left-field line for a three-run shot. It's the first homer, and first multi-hit game, of the season for the 24-year-old, and Kirk is batting just .222 (6-for-27) through eight contests.
