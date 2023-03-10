Kirk (personal) could make his Grapefruit League debut as soon as Sunday or Monday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Kirk didn't report to camp until the beginning of March after being away from the team while awaiting the birth of his child. He's getting back up to speed, though, and is nearly ready for games.
