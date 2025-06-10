Kirk went 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and two total RBI in Monday's 5-4, extra-inning win against St. Louis.

Kirk's nine total bases were a season high, and he tied a campaign-best mark with four hits. Among the knocks was an eighth-inning solo homer and a 10th-inning double that plated the winning run. Kirk is slashing a cool .316/.361/.421 on the campaign, and those marks have been buoyed by a hot nine-game stretch during which the backstop is batting .457 (16-for-35) with five extra-base hits, 10 RBI and just three strikeouts.