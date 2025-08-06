Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Grabbing seat Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kirk is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game in Colorado.
Kirk started at catcher in each of the last three games after returning from the 7-day injured list, so he'll get some rest during Wednesday's matinee. Tyler Heineman will be behind the dish and bat eighth as Toronto goes for the sweep.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Comes off 7-day IL•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Tracking toward return Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Goes on concussion IL•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Exits early Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Taking seat Thursday•