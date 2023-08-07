Kirk is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.

Kirk will hit the bench for the series opener after he had started in each of the last four games, with the most recent two coming at catcher while Danny Jansen (wrist) dealt with an injury. Jansen is back behind the plate Monday, but Kirk has made the case to remain part of a timeshare on the days he's not being used as a designated hitter. Though Kirk has been disappointing on the whole in 2023, he's in the midst of one of his best offensive stretches of the season. Dating back to July 20, Kirk has slashed .395/.500/.651 with three home runs and 8:4 BB:K in 13 games.