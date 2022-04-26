Kirk will sit Tuesday against the Red Sox.
Kirk finds himself sitting in favor of Zack Collins for the second time in three games. Kirk's .227/.327/.227 season slash line is quite poor, though he's at least seeing the ball very well, striking out just four times to go along with seven walks. He's not hitting the ball with much authority, however, as his barrel rate has dropped from 11.0 percent last season to 2.4 percent this year. He's yet to record an extra-base hit.
