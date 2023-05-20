Kirk is not in the starting lineup Saturday versus the Orioles.
Kirk will remain on the bench for a second straight game Saturday after he went 2-for-11 with a double and two strikeouts in the team's series with the Yankees. Danny Jansen will draw another start behind the plate and bat sixth against Baltimore.
