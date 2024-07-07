Kirk went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's 5-4 win against Seattle.

Kirk was a big part of the Blue Jays' offense in the victory, plating the team's first run with a double in the fourth inning and adding a sacrifice fly in the seventh. The backstop finished with his third three-hit effort of the campaign. The performance moved Kirk's batting average back over the Mendoza line to .214.