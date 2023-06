Kirk went 3-for-5 with three RBI in Tuesday's 11-6 loss to Baltimore.

Kirk was responsible for half of Toronto's scoring Tuesday, picking up three RBI singles in the lopsided defeat. The 24-year-old backstop has gone 5-for-9 in his last two games following a 3-for-19 (.158) stretch over his previous seven contests. Through 192 plate appearances this season, Kirk's slashing .266/349/.349 with three homers, 14 runs scored and 21 RBI while splitting catching duties with Danny Jansen.