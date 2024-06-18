The Blue Jays placed Bichette on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to June 15, with a right calf strain.

The 26-year-old hasn't seen the field since Friday due to the calf issue and will be sidelined for at least another week after being diagnosed with a strain. According to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca, manager John Schneider expects Bichette to return from the injured list when first eligible June 25. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is starting at shortstop Tuesday and could operate as Toronto's primary option there for the immediate future, and Orelvis Martinez was called up and should also see infield action while Bichette is sidelined.