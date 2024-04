Santos is on the 60-day injured list with High-A Vancouver as he continues to deal with forearm/elbow issues that plagued him last summer, Sam Dykstra of MLB.com reports.

The 21-year-old righty was limited to 48.1 innings (12 starts) last year and he hasn't pitched in a game since July. It sounds like Santos has not had a procedure yet and is attempting to get back on the mound through rest and rehabilitation.