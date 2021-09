Jansen went 4-for-6 with three doubles, four RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 22-7 win over Baltimore.

Sunday was the catcher's second multi-hit effort in seven games this month. Jansen productive stretch lately has boosted his slash line to .220/.304/.453 in 169 plate appearances. He's added eight home runs, 11 doubles, 19 RBI and 23 runs scored in 57 games.