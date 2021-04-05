site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: blue-jays-danny-jansen-exits-after-pitch-hits-knee | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Exits after pitch hits knee
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Jansen left Monday's game against the Rangers after a pitch hit his knee, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
The severity of the injury is not yet clear. Alejandro Kirk took over for him behind the plate and would be in line for an increased role should he miss time.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read