Jansen (hip) will start at catcher and bat eighth in Tuesday's game against the White Sox.

Jansen didn't play in Sunday's 11-10 win over the Angels due to a minor hip issue, but he's apparently feeling fine coming out of Monday's team off day. As the Blue Jays' top defensive catcher, Jansen should see a slightly larger share of the work behind the plate as the team begins a six-game homestand, though Alejandro Kirk will stick in the lineup Tuesday as Toronto's designated hitter.