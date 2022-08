Jansen went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Thursday's victory over the Red Sox.

Jansen gave Toronto a 5-4 lead with his sixth-inning home run off lefty reliever Matt Strahm. Prior to this contest, the catcher had been in a major slump over his last 17 games slashing .102/.175/.102 in 49 at-bats. The 27-year-old has been significantly more effective on the road with a .922 OPS in 58 at-bats compared to a .573 OPS in 69 at-bats in Toronto.