Jansen went 4-for-5 with one homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's win over Texas.

Jansen hit a two-run homer off righty starter Kohei Arihara with nobody out in the fourth to increase the Blue Jays' lead to eight. The catcher has been hot in his last seven games, slashing .421/.476/.579 over 21 plate appearances. In addition, this was the 27-year-old's third homer in his last 11 games.