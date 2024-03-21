Jansen (wrist) hopes to begin throwing this weekend, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The small fracture Jansen was diagnosed with nearly a week ago was in his right hand, so it would seem to be a good sign that he's nearly ready to throw. A stint on the injured list to begin the season would appear to be a virtual certainty, but the hope is that Jansen won't need to miss much time.