site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: blue-jays-danny-jansen-not-starting-wednesday-849829 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Not starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Jansen isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Cubs.
Jansen started the last three games and went 3-for-10 with a homer, a double, four RBI and two runs during that time. Alejandro Kirk is starting at catcher and batting cleanup Wednesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read