Jansen went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a walk and a stolen base for Triple-A Buffalo in its 6-5 loss to Pawtucket on Monday in 10 innings.

Both of Jansen's doubles came off Jalen Beeks, who entered Monday's contest with a 1.72 ERA and 52:8 K:BB in 31.1 innings. Though he has infrequently encountered pitchers of Beeks' high caliber this season, the 23-year-old catcher has nonetheless impressed in his second taste of the International League, just as he did in 2017 following a late callup from Double-A New Hampshire. Through 107 plate appearances on the campaign, Jansen is slashing .311/.406/.478 with 10 extra-base hits and a 3-for-3 success rate on stolen-base attempts.