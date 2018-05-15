Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Reaches base four times Monday
Jansen went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a walk and a stolen base for Triple-A Buffalo in its 6-5 loss to Pawtucket on Monday in 10 innings.
Both of Jansen's doubles came off Jalen Beeks, who entered Monday's contest with a 1.72 ERA and 52:8 K:BB in 31.1 innings. Though he has infrequently encountered pitchers of Beeks' high caliber this season, the 23-year-old catcher has nonetheless impressed in his second taste of the International League, just as he did in 2017 following a late callup from Double-A New Hampshire. Through 107 plate appearances on the campaign, Jansen is slashing .311/.406/.478 with 10 extra-base hits and a 3-for-3 success rate on stolen-base attempts.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Goes 4-for-4 Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Set to open at Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Joins 40-man roster•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Soars to Triple-A in 2017•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Attributes eye-popping success to adjustments•
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...