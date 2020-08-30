Jansen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
Reese McGuire will step in behind the dish for Jansen, who looks to be receiving a routine maintenance day. Jansen caught the first two games of the series and went 1-for-7 with a double.
