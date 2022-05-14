Jansen (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and is starting Saturday against the Rays.

Jansen spent just over a month on the injured list with an oblique injury but recently completed a rehab stint at Single-A Dunedin in which he went 3-for-10 with two doubles and four runs. The 27-year-old should serve as the primary catcher now that he's healthy, while Alejandro Kirk should see additional at-bats as the designated hitter.