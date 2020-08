Jansen is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Since Jansen started the previous three games behind the dish and the Blue Jays are wrapping up their series in Baltimore with an afternoon contest, he'll be getting some routine maintenance while Reese McGuire gets the nod at catcher. After opening the season with four hits in his first three games, Jansen has gone a collective 4-for-36 over his next 13 contests.