Jansen is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports. Reese McGuire will get the start behind the dish in his place.

Jansen will now have sat out for three of the last five games for the Blue Jays as it appears his struggles at the plate (.151/.303/.283) are forcing manager Charlie Montoyo to shift to more of a timeshare behind the dish.