Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Slugs fifth homer

Jansen went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox.

The catcher only has five homers on the year, but three of them have come in his last five starts. Jansen's .196/.273/.314 slash line remains poor, but he's at least building up some momentum heading into the second half.

