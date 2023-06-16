Jansen went 3-for-4 with two homers, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's loss to the Orioles.

Jansen provided Toronto's only offense Thursday, launching solo homers off Tyler Wells in the third and fifth innings while collecting three hits in total on the afternoon. The catcher had seen his average dip below .200 coming into Thursday's matchup after being held hitless in each of his previous three games. He's now up to eight long balls on the season and brought his average up to .214 with the three-hit performance.